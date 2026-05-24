David Malukas was heartbroken after losing Indy 500

Sunday’s Indianapolis 500 was one of the best ever, but it was complete heartbreak for the runner-up.

David Malukas appeared to be on his way to a win in the final lap of Sunday’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, In. He had opened up a lead heading into the final turn, only for Felix Rosenqvist to dramatically pass him with under 50 yards to go (video here).

As Rosenqvist and his team celebrated, Malukas was absolutely crushed. He gave his post-race interview while still in tears and struggling to stay composed.

“I don’t know what else we could have done,” Malukas said through tears. “We were the fastest car that whole race. I don’t know. I gave it 150 percent. I almost crashed this damn car every lap.”

He gave it his all. An emotional David Malukas is with @Ghenneberry47 after finishing second in the Indy 500. pic.twitter.com/fqXKjEWPY8 — INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) May 24, 2026

That last lap was a rollercoaster of emotions for Malukas and his team. He was clearly in the best position, but could not quite finish the job. His crew looked just about as devastated as he did at the end.

Heartbreak for David Malukas’ crew as Felix takes the 110th #Indy500. pic.twitter.com/5v15KTNL09 — Grant T. Pugh (@pughgrant) May 24, 2026

Malukas, 24, finished second at the Indy 500 last year as well. Had he won Sunday’s race, it would have also represented his first IndyCar Series victory of his career.