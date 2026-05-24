Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

, , ,

Dramatic Indianapolis 500 finish was the closest ever

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Indy 500 finish 2026

The Indianapolis 500 delivered on Sunday and ended with the closest finish in the history of the race.

Swedish driver Felix Rosenqvist won Sunday’s race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, In. in frantic fashion. The race wound up being a one-lap shootout, and American David Malukas had opened up a lead of about 0.3 seconds during the final lap and appeared to be in good shape.

That wound up not being the case. Rosenqvist managed to outmaneuver Malukas’ attempts to defend and crossed the line first in a photo finish.

According to the unofficial results, Rosenqvist won the race by .018 seconds before being officially listed at .0233. Either way, the margin was the closest in race history, beating out Al Unser Jr.’s .043 second margin in 1992.

Rosenqvist finished sixth in IndyCar last season, but had not actually won a race since 2020. He had previously finished fourth in the race on two occasions, but this was obviously his first win.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App