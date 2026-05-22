Richard Childress Racing reveals touching plan for Kyle Busch’s No. 8

Kyle Busch’s No. 8 car will not be appearing in any NASCAR races for the foreseeable future, but Richard Childress Racing is not taking it completely out of circulation.

The racing team announced Friday that it will run the No. 33 car instead of No. 8 moving forward. Instead, the team will hold the number aside exclusively for Brexton Busch, Kyle’s son.

“Kyle Busch was instrumental in the design of RCR’s stylized No. 8 and it has become synonymous with Kyle and an important symbol for his fans and the NASCAR industry. No one can carry it forward to the level that he did,” RCR said in a statement. “The No. 8 is reserved and ready for Brexton Busch when he is ready to go NASCAR racing.”

Richard Childress Racing has elected to suspend use of the No. 8 and will run the No. 33 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and beyond. Kyle Busch was instrumental in the design of RCR’s stylized No. 8 and it has become synonymous with Kyle and an important symbol for his fans and the… — RCR (@RCRracing) May 22, 2026

Brexton Busch just turned 11 earlier this month. He has already embarked on a racing career, starting at the age of 5 and listing an impressive series of accomplishments. One of his Instagram posts says he is “chasing my dream of being just like my dad, a multi-time NASCAR Cup Series champion!”

Busch had driven the No. 8 car since joining RCR in 2023. Prior to that, he drove the No. 18 car while with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Busch died suddenly this week at the age of 41. Details are still not yet known, though some information is starting to emerge about the severe illness he was dealing with.