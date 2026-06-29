George Russell wins Austrian Grand Prix

George Russell started from pole position and won the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday. For the second consecutive week, Russell finished ahead of teammate Kimi Antonelli, who finished third.

Russell now regains second place in the drivers’ championship and trails Antonelli by only 40 points.

Verstappen finished second in the race despite crashing in qualifying and starting fifth. Verstappen was able to storm back to challenge Russell and finish second in Red Bull’s home race.

Also having a strong showing was Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar, who finished sixth.

Ferrari, on the other hand, struggled all weekend. Despite winning the previous race and bringing several upgrades, Lewis Hamilton finished fifth, while Charles Leclerc finished eighth.

The combination of Russell and Antonelli have now won 7 of 8 races. Next up is Mercedes’ home race — the British Grand Prix — where Red Bull and Ferrari will once again try to unseat Mercedes.