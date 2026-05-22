911 call reveals Kyle Busch was coughing up blood

A 911 call regarding Kurt Busch revealed that the NASCAR driver was coughing up blood before being transported to a hospital on Wednesday.

The audio, obtained by Corky Siemaszko of NBC News, reveals that an unknown caller dialed 911 Wednesday afternoon to report Busch’s symptoms. An ambulance is directed to the General Motors Charlotte Technical Center in Concord, N.C., and Busch is described as awake but “on the bathroom floor.”

“I’ve got an individual that’s, uh, shortness of breath, very hot, thinks he’s going to pass out and is producing a little bit of blood — coughing up some blood,” the caller says. The individual then asks for the dispatched ambulance to turn off its sirens once it gets there, and that he would meet them outside.

This aligns with reports that Busch was initially found unresponsive while testing a racing simulator in Concord. The 911 call indicates that Busch was alert and responsive for at least some period of time before being transported to a hospital.

Busch died suddenly this week at 41. No cause of death has been publicly revealed. He had requested a doctor after completing his final race at Watkins Glen, and had also complained of a cough in the weeks leading up to his death.