Wild video shows Ty Dillon losing window during race

October 2, 2022
by Larry Brown

A look at Ty Dillon window

Ty Dillon lost a window during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega, and NBC’s cameras were able to catch footage of the flying part.

Dillon was responsible for the first caution of the YellaWood 500, which came on lap 12 due to flying debris. The debris turned out to be the No. 42 Chevrolet’s right side window.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. couldn’t believe the footage NBC got of the flying window.

Dillon was able to get his window fixed and continue.

The No. 42 finished 23rd in the race, which was an improvement from Dillon’s 33rd-place finish at Talladega in April.

