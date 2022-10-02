Wild video shows Ty Dillon losing window during race

Ty Dillon lost a window during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega, and NBC’s cameras were able to catch footage of the flying part.

Dillon was responsible for the first caution of the YellaWood 500, which came on lap 12 due to flying debris. The debris turned out to be the No. 42 Chevrolet’s right side window.

How does turbulence impact @NASCAR? Watch what happened to @tydillon's window. pic.twitter.com/lVjZAj8bYF — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 2, 2022

Dale Earnhardt Jr. couldn’t believe the footage NBC got of the flying window.

That footage of the side window coming out of @tydillon car was awesome. @NASCARonNBC — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) October 2, 2022

Dillon was able to get his window fixed and continue.

Ty Dillon after the side window of the No. 42 flew out to bring out the first caution: "I think I can see daylight. … like it's not sealed or in the track right there." Now says he believes it's fixed.#NASCAR — Zack Albert (@zack_albert) October 2, 2022

The No. 42 finished 23rd in the race, which was an improvement from Dillon’s 33rd-place finish at Talladega in April.