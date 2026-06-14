Lewis Hamilton wins Spanish Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton on Sunday secured his first win for Ferrari, winning at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix. His victory also ended a streak for Mercedes, as it was the first race in 2026 where Mercedes did not finish on top of the poduim.

Rounding out the first all-British podium since 1968 were George Russell and Lando Norris, who finished second and third, respectively.

In somewhat of a disappointing fashion, current drivers’ championship leader Kimi Antonelli was forced to retire on lap 62 due to powertrain issues after overtaking Russell for P2.

While Antonelli still leads in the drivers’ championship, Hamilton has now firmly cemented himself in second place ahead of former teammate Russell.

The European leg of the schedule continues next in Austria. Mercedes, McLaren, and Red Bull will have two weeks to look through all the race data and put together a plan to challenge to the recent upgrades made by Ferrari.