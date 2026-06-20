Senate passes bipartisan resolution honoring NASCAR legend Kyle Busch

The U.S. Senate has passed a bipartisan resolution honoring the life and legacy of two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, a Las Vegas native who passed away on May 21 at the age of 41.

Sponsored by Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), Ted Budd (R-N.C.), and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), the measure recognizes Busch’s remarkable achievements and his dedication as a father and mentor. It highlights his record 19 consecutive seasons with at least one NASCAR Cup Series win from 2005 through 2023, the longest streak in the sport’s history.

Busch was the winningest driver across NASCAR’s three national series, amassing 234 victories, including 63 in the Cup Series, 102 in the Xfinity Series, and 69 in the Truck Series. He claimed Cup championships in 2015 and 2019.

“Busch earned the respect of both opposing drivers and fans through his commitment to providing thrilling entertainment to NASCAR crowds with his performative driving style,” the resolution read in part. “He embraced his role as a champion driver and devoted father, proudly mentored and coached his son, Brexton, who began his own journey in motorsports, and helped to foster the passion for racing in the next generation.”

The resolution also celebrates Busch’s performative driving style that thrilled fans and his role as a devoted family man who mentored his son Brexton in motorsports. Survived by his wife Samantha and children Brexton and Lennix, Busch’s contributions to racing and the next generation will endure.

This tribute underscores the bipartisan respect for Busch’s impact on NASCAR and American sports culture.