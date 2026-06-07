NASCAR owner had the most brutal insult for Carson Hocevar

Carson Hocevar left his fellow drivers angry again on Sunday, but the angriest reaction to his latest move might have come from a team owner.

Hocevar was blamed for causing a wreck on a restart during the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich. during Sunday’s race. Hocevar appeared to be under the impression that the rest of the field was accelerating and tried to go three wide, but ended up causing John Hunter Nemechek.

Brandon Benesch, Austin Dillon’s spotter, immediately identified Hocevar as the culprit, “as usual.” That prompted a brutal response from team owner Richard Childress.

“Yeah. Any time their eyes are that close together, it means they’ve got a small brain,” Childress said of Hocevar.

Austin Dillon spotter Brandon Benesch: "77 as usual is what causes these things."



Richard Childress: "Yeah. Any time their eyes are that close together, it means they've got a small brain." — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) June 7, 2026

Childress is far from the first person to offer some scathing remarks about Hocevar. His might be the most eloquent, though.

Hocevar managed to come through the crash without getting caught up in it, which only further annoyed his fellow drivers. Clearly, it annoyed Childress as well.