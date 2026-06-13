Kyle Busch’s widow reveals promise she made him in final moments

Samantha Busch has opened up about the heartfelt promise she made to her husband, NASCAR champion Kyle Busch, during his final moments in the hospital.

The couple, married for 15 years, share two children: son Brexton, 11, and daughter Lennix, 4.

Kyle Busch passed away on May 21 at age 41 after a severe illness that progressed from pneumonia to sepsis.

In an emotional Instagram post shared on Wednesday, Samantha reflected on watching Brexton return to the racetrack, describing the experience as both heartbreaking and beautiful. She sees glimpses of Kyle in their son — his determination, passion, and spark — which reminds her that Kyle’s legacy endures through the dreams he inspired in his children.

“In the hospital, I made Kyle a promise. I promised him that I would do everything I could to help our children pursue their dreams no matter what,” she wrote.

For Brexton, whose love for racing mirrored his father’s, this means supporting his passion on the track, where the family has created countless memories over the years. Samantha emphasized that racing was a shared bond between father and son, not something imposed. She added that she will stand by her children as they chase their aspirations, whether in motorsports or elsewhere.

The racetrack remains a place of comfort and connection to Kyle, even amid the profound absence.

“So, we race on,” Samantha concluded, honoring the life and dreams they built together.