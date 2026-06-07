Kimi Antonelli wins at Monaco for his 5th straight victory

Kimi Antonelli on Sunday won at Monaco for his fifth straight victory. The 19-year-old started from pole position and was untouchable throughout the race.

Thanks to his victory, Antonelli has widened his lead to 68 points over teammate George Russell. Russell was assessed several penalties, including failing to serve a penalty during a pit stop, and finished 13th.

Rounding out the podium was Lewis Hamilton, who finished second for the second week in a row, and Isack Hadjar in third.

Despite a second and thirrd place finish for Ferrari and Red Bull, the race was not without incident for the two constructors. Max Verstappen, who qualified second, failed to make it off the starting grid with a mechanical error, and retired on the first lap. Charles Leclerc, who at the time was in third place, crashed into a barrier on lap 60 after a safety car restart.

Additionally, defending world champion Lando Norris was forced to retire with an engine issue on Lap 45.

In a weekend where many thought Ferrari would dominate due to the Circuit de Monaco being one of the slowest circuits, Mercedes maintained their commanding lead in both constructor and drivers’ championships.

Ferrari, Red Bull, and McLaren will now only have one week to try to regroup and challenge Mercedes at the Spanish Grand Prix on June 14th.