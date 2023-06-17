 Skip to main content
Bob Huggins in danger of losing his job after DUI arrest

June 17, 2023
by Grey Papke
Bob Huggins at a press conference

Oct 20, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia coach Bob Huggins during the question and answer session during the Big 12 Basketball Tipoffat T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins is in serious danger of losing his job after being arrested and charged with driving under the influence on Friday.

Pittsburgh police said they encountered Huggins’ vehicle with a flat tire blocking traffic at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Huggins was asked to move his vehicle to the side of the road so officers could help with the tire, but police observed Huggins struggling to maneuver his vehicle. The West Virginia coach then failed a field sobriety test and was charged with driving under the influence before being released.

The criminal complaint indicated that Huggins’ blood alcohol content was .210, nearly triple the legal limit.

West Virginia issued a statement confirming that they were gathering information and would take “appropriate action” once their investigation is complete.

Huggins is facing his second major controversy in the span of six weeks. He was fortunate to keep his job in May after using a gay slur on the air during a radio interview. That incident could have cost him his job, but the Mountaineers brought him back with some conditions after he issued an apology. This latest incident might be more than the university is willing to put up with.

Huggins previously was charged with a DUI in 2004, which ultimately played a role in his exit as Cincinnati head coach a year later.

The 69-year-old Huggins, a Morgantown native, has coached West Virginia since 2007. He has 934 career coaching wins and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022.

