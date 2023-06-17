Bob Huggins in danger of losing his job after DUI arrest

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins is in serious danger of losing his job after being arrested and charged with driving under the influence on Friday.

Pittsburgh police said they encountered Huggins’ vehicle with a flat tire blocking traffic at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Huggins was asked to move his vehicle to the side of the road so officers could help with the tire, but police observed Huggins struggling to maneuver his vehicle. The West Virginia coach then failed a field sobriety test and was charged with driving under the influence before being released.

The criminal complaint indicated that Huggins’ blood alcohol content was .210, nearly triple the legal limit.

Criminal complaint says Huggins blew a .210.

a .210. Had empty beer cans in trash bag in his passenger side floorboard and in trunk. https://t.co/v4RCrOmJs1 — Leslie Rubin (@LeslieRubinWCHS) June 17, 2023

West Virginia issued a statement confirming that they were gathering information and would take “appropriate action” once their investigation is complete.

West Virginia statement on Bob Huggins pic.twitter.com/5SOxDnQpr4 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 17, 2023

Huggins is facing his second major controversy in the span of six weeks. He was fortunate to keep his job in May after using a gay slur on the air during a radio interview. That incident could have cost him his job, but the Mountaineers brought him back with some conditions after he issued an apology. This latest incident might be more than the university is willing to put up with.

Huggins previously was charged with a DUI in 2004, which ultimately played a role in his exit as Cincinnati head coach a year later.

The 69-year-old Huggins, a Morgantown native, has coached West Virginia since 2007. He has 934 career coaching wins and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022.