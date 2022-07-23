Bronny James leaves basketball reporter impressed

Bronny James left a prominent college basketball reporter impressed with his performance at the Peach Jam on Thursday.

Bronny, 17, plays travel ball for team Strive for Greatness. His squad lost to Team Herro on Thursday, but James played well. He finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists.

Longtime college basketball reporter Jeff Goodman described Bronny as “really improved” as a player. He said James was a “terrific passer” who defends at a high level.

Bronny James has really improved over the past year since I last saw him. Just does so many things that impact winning. Terrific passer, defends at high level and has become more versatile scorer. Always poised. Will be interesting to see where he goes to college. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) July 21, 2022

Here are some highlights from Bronny’s performance:

The son of LeBron James, Bronny is entering his senior year at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Calif. He is a four-star recruit who is believed to be considering Duke, Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky.

Bronny’s recruiting saga will be the most intriguing case this side of Arch Manning.