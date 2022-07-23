 Skip to main content
Bronny James leaves basketball reporter impressed

July 22, 2022
by Larry Brown
Bronny James looking on

Dec 7, 2019; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Sierra Canyon School guard LeBron James Jr (0) against Millennium High School during the 2019 Hoophall West basketball tournament at Chaparral High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bronny James left a prominent college basketball reporter impressed with his performance at the Peach Jam on Thursday.

Bronny, 17, plays travel ball for team Strive for Greatness. His squad lost to Team Herro on Thursday, but James played well. He finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists.

Longtime college basketball reporter Jeff Goodman described Bronny as “really improved” as a player. He said James was a “terrific passer” who defends at a high level.

Here are some highlights from Bronny’s performance:

The son of LeBron James, Bronny is entering his senior year at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Calif. He is a four-star recruit who is believed to be considering Duke, Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky.

Bronny’s recruiting saga will be the most intriguing case this side of Arch Manning.

