College basketball start date reportedly finalized by NCAA

College basketball appears to be in good shape for a late November start.

According to college basketball reporter Jeff Goodman, the Division I council has approved Nov. 25 as the start date for the 2020-21 college basketball season. That’s slightly later than usual, but not significantly so.

It’s done. Nov. 25 will be first day of the season, per sources. https://t.co/MmX0CzY5ah — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) September 16, 2020

What we don’t really know is what the season will look like. There have been hints that the NCAA is looking into a bubble environment, but for what, exactly, we don’t know. Some preseason tournaments have either been canceled or relocated as well. There’s even been an extremely wild concept regarding how the season might be concluded.

The important part is that college basketball is more or less on course and only two months away.