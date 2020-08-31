NCAA trademark filing hints at possible bubble preparations

The NCAA may or may not need to play some competitions in a bubble in the near future. Based on one hint, they’re certainly preparing for the possibility.

Last week, the NCAA filed to trademark the phrase “Battle in the Bubble,” according to Darren Rovell of Action Network. The NCAA would intend to use it on tournaments not exclusive to basketball, as well as on apparel.

There is no clear indication what the trademark would specifically be used for. In fact, it may just be the NCAA covering its bases in case it’s needed. It’s definite evidence that a bubble scenario for some sort of tournament is at least on the table.

This isn’t the first indication of a bubble being an option. This may be the reality for things like March Madness within the next year depending on how things go.