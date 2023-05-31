Florida Atlantic gets massive boost for next season after Final Four run

The Florida Atlantic Owls are suddenly well-poised to follow up on their unlikely Final Four run in a big way.

Florida Atlantic stars Johnell Davis and Alijah Martin announced Wednesday that they are withdrawing from the NBA Draft and returning for their senior seasons. That move should solidify the Owls as a preseason top-10 team, if not top-5.

Florida Atlantic junior guards Johnell Davis and Alijah Martin – catalysts of the Owls’ 2023 Final Four run – are withdrawing from the NBA Draft and returning to FAU to anchor a preseason Top 5 team under coach Dusty May, Davis and Martin tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 31, 2023

Davis and Martin were Florida Atlantic’s two leading scorers last season. Davis averaged 13.8 points per game, while Martin averaged 13.4. One of them led the team in scoring in all but one of their NCAA Tournament games, a run that saw them fall just short of the championship game with their last-second loss to San Diego State.

The Owls should be formidable again in 2023-24. They are also making sure coach Dusty May goes nowhere, and most of the team will be returning as well.