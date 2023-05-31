 Skip to main content
Florida Atlantic gets massive boost for next season after Final Four run

May 31, 2023
by Grey Papke
The Florida Atlantic Owls are suddenly well-poised to follow up on their unlikely Final Four run in a big way.

Florida Atlantic stars Johnell Davis and Alijah Martin announced Wednesday that they are withdrawing from the NBA Draft and returning for their senior seasons. That move should solidify the Owls as a preseason top-10 team, if not top-5.

Davis and Martin were Florida Atlantic’s two leading scorers last season. Davis averaged 13.8 points per game, while Martin averaged 13.4. One of them led the team in scoring in all but one of their NCAA Tournament games, a run that saw them fall just short of the championship game with their last-second loss to San Diego State.

The Owls should be formidable again in 2023-24. They are also making sure coach Dusty May goes nowhere, and most of the team will be returning as well.

