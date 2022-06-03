Gonzaga lands top college basketball transfer

Less than one day after Drew Timme announced his decision to return to Gonzaga, the Bulldogs landed a top transfer.

Former Chattanooga guard Malachi Smith announced his commitment to Gonzaga on Thursday in an Instagram post.

“I first want to thank GOD for always ordering my steps,” Smith wrote. “I am grateful for my time at UTC and their support. It’s time to spin back one more time…Zag Nation let’s work!”

Smith told ESPN that one of the reasons he chose Gonzaga was because he wanted to be a part of a winning culture.

He recently decided to leave the 2022 NBA Draft to explore his transfer options.

Smith led the Mocs with 19.9 points per game last season, good for the 19th-highest total in NCAA Division I basketball. He also averaged 6.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 35 games.

In the Mocs’ first-round NCAA Tournament loss to Illinois, Smith had a team-high 12 points. He also won the Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award this past season, which is presented annually to the top mid-major player in NCAA Division I basketball.

With the addition of Smith, Gonzaga should have one of the deeper lineups in the sport.

Timme averaged 18.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game during the 2021-2022 season and was named the West Coast Conference Player of the Year.

Along with Timme, Julian Strawther and Rasir Bolton also opted to return to Gonzaga after declaring for the draft. Strawther was tied for third on the team in points per game last season (11.8), while Bolton finished with 11.2.