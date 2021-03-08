Greg McDermott reinstated by Creighton after one game suspension

Creighton coach Greg McDermott will end up missing one game due to suspension for remarks he made to his team following last Saturday’s loss to Xavier.

Creighton athletic director Bruce Rasmussen announced Monday that McDermott has been reinstated and will coach the team during the Big East Tournament, citing McDermott’s actions since making the remark about needing his team to stick together and “stay on the plantation.” McDermott will also participate in a campus program with the Racial Equality Institute.

Coach McDermott has been reinstated for all team activities. pic.twitter.com/IvlcXh7YBx — Barstool Jays (@BarstoolJays) March 8, 2021

McDermott was initially handed an indefinite suspension on Thursday for making the “plantation” analogy. He said he had offered to resign in light of the remark. Ultimately, he will miss one game, with Creighton defeating Butler on Saturday without him. The Bluejays are scheduled to open the Big East Tournament on Thursday against the winner of Wednesday’s Xavier-Butler game.

McDermott, 56, has been the head coach at Creighton since 2010. He has taken Creighton to the NCAA Tournament five times and was named the Big East Coach of the Year last season.