Internet reacts to Hannah Hidalgo’s unbelievable 16-steal game

Hannah Hidalgo was out there playing on easy mode during Wednesday’s game.

The Notre Dame star point guard Hidalgo had a night for the ages on Wednesday against Akron. Hidalgo set an NCAA Division I record with 16 steals (yes, really) and set Notre Dame’s all-time single-game scoring record with 44 points. She chipped in with nine rebounds and four assists as well for one of the most absurd stat lines in college basketball history, especially considering that Hidalgo did it all in just 28 minutes.

Take a look at some of Hidalgo’s highlights from the game (which Notre Dame went on to win 85-58).

HANNAH HIDALGO TONIGHT



44 POINTS

16 STEALS

9 REBOUNDS

4 ASSISTS

16/25 FG

28 MINUTES PLAYEDpic.twitter.com/OMwFwiydte — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) November 13, 2025

Hidalgo’s massive night sent the Internet into a meltdown, particularly her ludicrous feat of recording 16 steals in a single game. Take a look.

Hannah Hidalgo.



That’s it. That’s the tweet. — ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) November 13, 2025

Hannah Hidalgo everytime the other team gets the ball: pic.twitter.com/mj9VOyrX3j — Willie Beamen’s Burner Account (@WillieBBurner) November 13, 2025

Hannah Hidalgo everytime the other team had the ball. pic.twitter.com/0MCAOZbbZw — RŸLAN (@Rylan_MK) November 13, 2025

The junior Hidalgo, 20, smashed the previous Division I single-game steals record of 14, which was set by Ticha Penicheiro in 1998 and then tied by Jill Ingram in 2008. She also eclipsed Notre Dame’s previous single-game scoring record of 41, set by Ruth Riley in 1999 and tied by Jewell Loyd in 2014.

Entering this season, Hidalgo was already a two-time First Team All-American, a two-time ACC Defensive Player of the Year, and a one-time ACC Player of the Year for Notre Dame. Now with her main competition sidelined, Hidalgo is staking her claim as the single player in women’s college basketball right now.