Michigan’s Isaiah Livers suffers major injury blow ahead of NCAA Tournament

The Michigan Wolverines suffered a significant injury blow just one day before Selection Sunday.

The school announced Saturday that senior wing Isaiah Livers has a stress injury in his right foot and will be out indefinitely. Livers will be in a walking boot as he begins rehab.

It certainly does not sound like this will be a quick return. Livers, an All-Big Ten second team selection, was averaging 13.1 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. He’s the team’s second-leading scorer, as well as its captain and leader. The fact that he’s even playing for Michigan this year came as a bit of a surprise, as it looked like he’d be turning pro last summer.

The Wolverines already had injury concerns about Eli Brooks, who ultimately returned for Friday’s quarterfinal win over Maryland. Livers being out represents an even bigger blow.