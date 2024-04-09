John Calipari issues video statement addressing Kentucky situation

John Calipari shared a video on social media Tuesday addressing the reports — or at least a portion of them — that he is leaving Kentucky to become the next head coach at Arkansas.

In a nearly 4-minute video he posted on X, Calipari thanked the University of Kentucky, his former players, staff and Wildcats fans for their support during his 15 years with the program. Calipari confirmed that he is leaving the school and said he believes it is time for Kentucky to “hear another voice.”

“This is a dream job. It was my dream job,” Calipari said. “Anybody in our profession looks at the University of Kentucky in basketball and says that is the bluest of blue. The last few weeks we’ve come to realize that this program probably needs to hear another voice, that the university as a whole has to have another voice giving guidance about this program. And the fans need to hear another voice. We’ve loved it here, but we think it’s time for us to step away and step away completely from the program.”

As for his reported 5-year deal with Arkansas, Calipari did not confirm that he is the new head coach of the Razorbacks. That announcement will likely come Wednesday or at some point later this week.

“There have been opportunities that have been presented to us, so we’re discussing them as a family,” Calipari said.

Calipari was the head coach at Kentucky from 2009-2024. He finishes with a record of 410-122. The 65-year-old led the Wildcats to the Final Four four times and won a national championship in 2012.

A lot of big names have been mentioned as potential replacements for Calipari, though one of those candidates has already removed himself from consideration.