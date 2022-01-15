Kentucky basketball legend Joe B. Hall dies at 93

Joe B. Hall, who won a National Championship as both a player and head coach at the University of Kentucky, has died at the age of 93.

The Kentucky’s men’s basketball program made the unfortunate announcement on Saturday.

It is with great sadness we share the passing of the great Joe B. Hall. Our hearts are with the Hall family. We love you, Joe B. pic.twitter.com/SahjbGOexb — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 15, 2022

Hall was one of just three men in college basketball history to play on and coach for an NCAA championship team (1949, 1978). He’s also the only person to do it for the same school.

After leaning of Hall’s death, current Wildcats coach John Calipari tweeted a rememberance.

Coach Hall made it the job it is today with his hard work, his ingenuity and his great basketball coaching. pic.twitter.com/xhNPLwR6K5 — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) January 15, 2022

Coach Hall is beloved by everyone. What makes me happy on this extremely somber day is that before he left this earth, he knew how much all of us appreciated and loved him. I would ask that everyone keep him and his family in your prayers. I love you, Coach. pic.twitter.com/hm7apfFQBU — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) January 15, 2022

Hall spent 13 years as Kentucky head coach, compiling 297 victories after taking over for Adolph Rupp, who led the program for an impressive 41 seasons. He was named National Coach of the Year in 1978 and SEC Coach of the Year four times (1973, 1975, 1978, 1983).

Following his retirement, Hall stayed close to the program. He regularly attended practices and games, and his statue remains in place in front of Wildcat Lodge, where the men’s basketball players reside.

Image: Former UK head coach Joe B. Hall celebrates his 90th birthday and is presented a cake by UK cheerleaders during the University of Kentucky men’s basketball game against UNC Greensboro at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky on Saturday, December 1, 2018.