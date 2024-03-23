Oldest Lexington bar runs promo calling for Kentucky to fire John Calipari

Kentucky head coach John Calipari probably won’t be grabbing a drink at the Chevy Chase Inn in Lexington, Ky. anytime soon.

The Chevy Chase Inn, known as the oldest operating bar in Lexington, has gained some traction on social media for running a promo calling for Calipari’s axing. The establishment is serving $4 shots of Fireball whisky they’ve dubbed “FireCal” for the rest of March Madness.

“We’ve been cheering on the Kentucky Wildcats for over ninety years,” said bar owner Kevin Heathcoat. “Usually, this is where we’re celebrating March Madness. Once again this year, we’re celebrating March Sadness. This year, we’ve got the ‘FireCal’ shot. We invite everyone to come down for March Sadness and come ‘FireCal’ with us. I think it’s time that we all ‘FireCal'”

The oldest bar in Lexington, Chevy Chase Inn, is now running a FireCal Shot promotion pic.twitter.com/EWZNAxJMA1 — Grant Peters (@Real_GP) March 23, 2024

Local bars such as the Chevy Chase Inn likely get loads of business during sporting events such as March Madness. But Kentucky’s early ouster meant that the Lexington pub had to get creative.

Given Calipari’s massive contract buyout figure, it would take much more than a few negative fan promotions to convince the program to part ways with its longtime coach.

Kentucky’s exit was one of the biggest upsets during the first round of this year’s NCAA Tournament. The 3-seed Wildcats lost 80-76 against the 14-seed Oakland Golden Grizzlies. Oakland sharpshooter Jack Gohlke’s unreal shooting performance must have felt like the second coming of Saint Peter’s Doug Edert for Kentucky fans watching at the Chevy Chase Inn.

Kentucky has failed to advance past the second round in each of the last three seasons. They missed March Madness entirely in 2021 and haven’t made the Final Four since 2014.

Former Villanova head coach Jay Wright had an interesting theory as to why Calipari’s squads have been faltering of late.