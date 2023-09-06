Kentucky issues statement on Zvonimir Ivisic admission rumors

The Kentucky Wildcats were expecting Croatian recruit Zvonimir Ivisic on campus last week. But with the 7’2″ big man still nowhere to be found at Lexington, the speculation has begun to swirl on the basketball prospect’s admission status.

Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones released an update on Ivisic Monday stating that the UK admissions office is “blocking” the 20-year-old’s admission to the school. The main issue is reportedly Ivisic’s English equivalency exam. Jones asserted that while the Croatian has passed a language proficiency exam, it is not one accepted by the school.

The university posted a response on X via spokesperson Jay Blanton. Blanton called the speculation surrounding Ivisic “misinformation.”

“Unfortunately, misinformation is being perpetuated regarding the admission status of someone wishing to attend the University of Kentucky,” said Blanton. “The truth is members of our university – from our athletics department to our administration and all other units – are working together efficiently and in a manner that is consistent with the institution’s admissions standards. … Spreading unfounded rumors helps no one.”

Jones gave an update of his own two hours after Kentucky’s official statement on Ivisic. Jones affirmed that the English equivalency exam remains the major roadblock toward Jones’ admission, but Ivisic could “still get in” depending on UK admissions.

Ivisic first emerged as an international prospect after a standout performance at the 2019 U16 Euro Championships. He most recently played for Montenegrin team Studentski Centar Podgorica. Ivisic averaged 7.1 points and 5.1 rebounds in 33 games played during his side’s 2022-23 season.