Keyontae Johnson posts video update on health

Keyontae Johnson posted an encouraging video update on Friday less than a week after collapsing on the floor during a game against Florida State.

The Florida Gators star thanked doctors who had treated him over the past week, as well as fans who had supported and prayed for him during his hospital stay.

“Write your own story” God said my work here ain’t done pic.twitter.com/hJHlBIJmdg — Keyontae (@Keyontae) December 18, 2020

Johnson seems to be doing very well. We still don’t know what led to the scary incident last weekend, but Johnson’s prognosis seems good and every health update we’ve received has been positive.

Johnson averaged 14 points and 7.1 rebounds per game for the Gators last season, and was expected to be their centerpiece this year.