NCAA explains clock decision that ended San Diego State-Creighton game

The officials in Sunday’s San Diego State-Creighton game had a lot to deal with in the final seconds, and we now have an explanation for one of their decisions.

Officials went to the monitor in the final seconds of the game after Creighton’s last-ditch inbounds attempt was deflected out of bounds. Replays suggested that there should have been roughly two-tenths of a second left for one final play, but after a lengthy review, the game was declared over.

According to the NCAA, the officials determined that the clock had not immediately started when it was first touched on the inbounds pass. Taking that into account, they ruled that time had expired before the ball touched out of bounds, thus ending the game.

NCAA: Officials reviewed timing of final play … determined clock did not start when ball was initially touched on inbounds pass. Crew used embedded clock within DVSport replay system & it was ruled clock hit zero before ball touched out of bounds, ending the game — Dana O'Neil (@DanaONeilWriter) March 26, 2023

That explanation is pretty straightforward. Ultimately, it will not silence those who are upset over another controversial call that had been made moments earlier.