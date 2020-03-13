pixel 1
Report: NCAA may grant extra eligibility to spring and winter athletes

by Grey Papke

March Madness

There may be good news for college athletes who had their careers cut short by the cancellation of all NCAA spring and winter sports.

According to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic, the NCAA informed its members that it is looking into granting another year of eligibility to spring athletes who had their entire seasons cancelled. The organization will also look at potential relief for winter athletes, many of whom played their seasons but were not able to compete in NCAA championships.

This is a lot easier said than done, and many issues will have to be worked through. Schools will have to account for incoming high school seniors who have scholarships already. On the issue of winter sports, there’s no guarantee that some NBA hopefuls will want to come back and play more college basketball. These are just some of the issues that will have to be sorted out, and probably helps explain why so many coaches would have preferred a postponement to outright cancellation.


