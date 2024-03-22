Old Jack Gohlke post goes viral during Oakland’s upset win

Jack Gohlke became the most popular player in the 2024 NCAA Tournament with his performance against Kentucky on Thursday night, and one of the Oakland star’s old social media posts went viral as he was torching the Wildcats.

Gohlke scored 32 points in 14-seed Oakland’s 80-76 first-round win over 3-seed Kentucky at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa. An old photo that he shared of himself on Twitter in 2016 went viral as he was raining 3-pointers.

This is who is becoming a March Legend pic.twitter.com/lNvmPBCYa9 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 22, 2024

Gohlke made a whopping 10 three-pointers in his team’s win, making him just the fifth player in NCAA Tournament history to convert double-digit attempts from beyond the arc in a single game. The 6-foot-3 senior did not look like Mr. Krabs when he was giving a Michael Jordan shrug (video here).

Oakland now has a second-round game against 11-seed NC State, which pulled off an upset of its own against Texas Tech on Thursday. All eyes will be on Gohlke for as long as Oakland remains alive in The Big Dance.