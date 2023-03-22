Providence targeting ex-NBA player to be their next head coach

Providence needs a new coach after losing Ed Cooley to Georgetown, and they apparently have their eye on a replacement.

CBS Sports college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein reported on Tuesday night that Providence is targeting George Mason coach Kim English for the job.

Sources: Providence has zeroed in on George Mason's Kim English to be its next head basketball coach. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 22, 2023

English has been the head coach at George Mason for the last two seasons. The team went 14-16 in his first season and just went 20-13 this season.

English was a star player at Missouri from 2008-2012. He shot 39.4 percent on three-pointers and averaged 11.1 points per game during his four-season career. The 34-year-old was a second-round pick by the Pistons in 2012 and played in 41 career games for them. English’s pro career only lasted a few years before he transitioned into coaching.

Prior to George Mason, English was an assistant coach at Tulsa, Colorado and Tennessee.

Providence is coming off a 21-12 season that ended with a loss to Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.