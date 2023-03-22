 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, March 21, 2023

Providence targeting ex-NBA player to be their next head coach

March 21, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Kim English talks with the media

Providence needs a new coach after losing Ed Cooley to Georgetown, and they apparently have their eye on a replacement.

CBS Sports college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein reported on Tuesday night that Providence is targeting George Mason coach Kim English for the job.

English has been the head coach at George Mason for the last two seasons. The team went 14-16 in his first season and just went 20-13 this season.

English was a star player at Missouri from 2008-2012. He shot 39.4 percent on three-pointers and averaged 11.1 points per game during his four-season career. The 34-year-old was a second-round pick by the Pistons in 2012 and played in 41 career games for them. English’s pro career only lasted a few years before he transitioned into coaching.

Prior to George Mason, English was an assistant coach at Tulsa, Colorado and Tennessee.

Providence is coming off a 21-12 season that ended with a loss to Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Article Tags

Kim EnglishProvidence Basketball
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus