Notable school favored to land Bronny James if he transfers from USC

April 3, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Bronny James in uniform

Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; West guard Bronny James (6) during the McDonald’s All American Boy’s high school basketball game at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bronny James may just end up going back to the James family roots.

Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag released odds this week for Bronny’s potential next school. The 19-year-old son of LeBron James is facing some widespread transfer rumors right now after an underwhelming freshman year at USC.

SportsBetting.ag is listing Ohio State (with odds of 5/2) as the favorites for Bronny should he indeed decide to transfer. Rounding out the top four are Duquesne (3/1), Oregon (7/2), and SMU (4/1).

Like his father, Bronny was born in Northeast Ohio and had teased the possibility of attending Ohio State before eventually committing to USC. Meanwhile, Duquesne has a notable link to the James family as well. Bronny was also once reportedly interested in Oregon and has been spotted before with Nike co-founder Phil Knight (Nike, whom LeBron has a lifetime deal with, is headquartered in Oregon).

A 6-foot-4 guard, Bronny averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game over 25 appearances for USC this season after returning from an offseason cardiac arrest scare. His looming decision on a possible transfer has already led to some great jokes, but oddsmakers believe that Ohio State, coming off a down 16-19 season, currently has the pole position for Bronny.

