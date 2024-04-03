Notable school favored to land Bronny James if he transfers from USC

Bronny James may just end up going back to the James family roots.

Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag released odds this week for Bronny’s potential next school. The 19-year-old son of LeBron James is facing some widespread transfer rumors right now after an underwhelming freshman year at USC.

SportsBetting.ag is listing Ohio State (with odds of 5/2) as the favorites for Bronny should he indeed decide to transfer. Rounding out the top four are Duquesne (3/1), Oregon (7/2), and SMU (4/1).

Like his father, Bronny was born in Northeast Ohio and had teased the possibility of attending Ohio State before eventually committing to USC. Meanwhile, Duquesne has a notable link to the James family as well. Bronny was also once reportedly interested in Oregon and has been spotted before with Nike co-founder Phil Knight (Nike, whom LeBron has a lifetime deal with, is headquartered in Oregon).

A 6-foot-4 guard, Bronny averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game over 25 appearances for USC this season after returning from an offseason cardiac arrest scare. His looming decision on a possible transfer has already led to some great jokes, but oddsmakers believe that Ohio State, coming off a down 16-19 season, currently has the pole position for Bronny.