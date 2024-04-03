Everyone made the same joke about Bronny James entering transfer portal

Bronny James has reportedly become the latest big name to enter the transfer portal. Some fans felt like the move was a clear sign of his James family DNA.

James is expected to leave USC after spending his first college basketball season with the Trojans.

The news led to a handful of posts on X comparing Bronny to his superstar father LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers star has switched teams thrice throughout his career. The most famous move was James’ first, when he went from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Miami Heat back in 2010.

Most NBA fans still haven’t forgotten how James announced his move to South Beach via a 75-minute ESPN TV special called “The Decision.”

The jokes about Bronny’s own transfer decision practically wrote themselves. A few fans edited the 19-year-old’s face onto photos of his father making his “Decision” in 2010.

USC freshman guard Bronny James is entering the transfer portal. good for him. needs to get away from the Hollywood hype. best of luck to LeBron's kid. — Dick Weiss (@HoopsWeiss) April 2, 2024

bronny has the chance to do a thing https://t.co/2ebAyYdzgY pic.twitter.com/40I9xENfRA — mike taddow (@MikeTaddow) April 3, 2024

The younger James has seen his draft stock dip significantly this season, which recently prompted LeBron to disparage mock drafts entirely.

LeBron has made some wild claims about Bronny’s abilities throughout the teenager’s freshman year. But the hype around Bronny has yet to turn into tangible production on the court.

In 25 games (6 starts) this season, Bronny James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 36.6% shooting from the field.

Perhaps Bronny moving to a new school — one that could offer him more than 19.3 minutes per game — could help the 6’4″ guard reach his full potential.