Bronny James set to leave USC?

Bronny James looks like he is set to leave USC, but not to head to the pros.

Veteran reporter Dick Weiss reported via X on Tuesday that Bronny James is entering the transfer portal.

USC freshman guard Bronny James is entering the transfer portal. good for him. needs to get away from the Hollywood hype. best of luck to LeBron's kid. — Dick Weiss (@HoopsWeiss) April 2, 2024

Though entering his name in the transfer portal would not preclude James from returning to USC, it certainly is a strong sign that he will be leaving.

James just completed his freshman season with the Trojans. USC went 8-12 in Pac-12 play and 15-18 overall. The head coach who James signed to play for, Andy Enfield, has since left to take the SMU job.

James overcame a heart issue that resulted in his hospitalization last summer. After being cleared to return, James made his Trojans debut on December 10th. Bronny averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19.4 minutes per game over 25 contests. Though those numbers don’t jump out at you, LeBron would happily tell you otherwise.

No rumors have emerged yet about where James might be looking to transfer, but some people think they have an idea.