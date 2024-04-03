 Skip to main content
Bronny James set to leave USC?

April 2, 2024
by Larry Brown
Bronny James in a tank top

Nov 24, 2023; La Jolla, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Bronny James (6) warms up before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at LionTree Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Bronny James looks like he is set to leave USC, but not to head to the pros.

Veteran reporter Dick Weiss reported via X on Tuesday that Bronny James is entering the transfer portal.

Though entering his name in the transfer portal would not preclude James from returning to USC, it certainly is a strong sign that he will be leaving.

James just completed his freshman season with the Trojans. USC went 8-12 in Pac-12 play and 15-18 overall. The head coach who James signed to play for, Andy Enfield, has since left to take the SMU job.

James overcame a heart issue that resulted in his hospitalization last summer. After being cleared to return, James made his Trojans debut on December 10th. Bronny averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19.4 minutes per game over 25 contests. Though those numbers don’t jump out at you, LeBron would happily tell you otherwise.

No rumors have emerged yet about where James might be looking to transfer, but some people think they have an idea.

