Viewers loved the T-shirt 1 fan wore to Virginia-Colorado State game

The Virginia men’s basketball team saw their season come to an end on Tuesday night with another putrid offensive performance, and one fan who was in attendance managed to sum it up perfectly.

Virginia lost 67-42 to fellow 10-seed Colorado State in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament in Dayton, Ohio, on Tuesday. What looked like a complete dud offensively was not all that surprising to those who have followed the Cavaliers this season.

The fan who wore the shirt that said “Virginia basketball is Iowa football” had clearly done his research on Tony Bennett’s team.

Virginia went 23-12 this season and reached the NCAA Tournament despite averaging just 62.9 points per game, which ranked 356th in the nation. They finished with a 25-8 record a year ago while ranking 277th in the country with 67.8 points per game.

The Cavaliers have always had a slow pace of play under Bennett that many fans find boring, but it has served them well. The same can be said for Iowa’s football team. The Hawkeyes averaged a measly 15.4 points per game last season, which was the second-worst scoring output in the country. They still managed to go 10-4 and make the Citrus Bowl. Iowa has reached 11 straight bowl games under head coach Kirk Ferentz despite consistently ranking near the bottom of the nation in offense.

Virginia’s style of play did not serve them well on Tuesday, and they were mercilessly clowned for it on social media.