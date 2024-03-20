 Skip to main content
Virginia gets clowned for brutal showing in NCAA Tournament

March 19, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Tony Bennett wearing a Virginia shirt

Jan 20, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Bennett after a victory against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia on Tuesday saw their NCAA Tournament dreams dashed in brutal fashion. Fans made sure to add insult to injury after the Cavaliers’ unceremonious exit.

Virginia lost 67-42 to Colorado State in their First Four showdown at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

Virginia’s offense was completely abominable throughout the contest, but particularly so in the first half.

The Cavaliers scored just 14 points and were held completely scoreless in the final nine minutes leading up to the halftime break. They managed to double their scoring output in the second half, but still ended up getting outscored 40-28.

Disgusted fans weren’t afraid to roast the Cavaliers for their scoring futility.

Some fans wished that other teams such as Indiana State or one of the snubbed Big East squads had made it instead of Virginia.

Virginia shot a putrid 14/56 from the field and 3/17 from beyond the arc. Their 25% shooting from the field to end the game was actually an improvement from their 17.2% shooting clip over the game’s first 20 minutes. Virginia went 0/14 in the final 9:20 of the first half.

Reece Beekman was Virginia’s lone scorer in double figures with 15 points on 4/16 shooting. The loss certainly won’t help Tony Bennett’s already deteriorating reputation among some Virginia supporters.

Colorado State’s win secured them the 10th seed in the Midwest region. The Rams will face off against 7th seed Texas on Thursday.

