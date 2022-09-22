Ex-Alabama player criticizes team’s ‘basic’ offense

A former Alabama wide receiver does not think much of the offense Bill O’Brien has installed for the 2022 team.

Mike McCoy, who played for Alabama from 2006 to 2009, was highly critical of the Crimson Tide offense as part of AL.com’s “Head 2 Head” show. McCoy said the team’s play-calling was “basic” so far, and questioned the “elementary” play designs displayed through the first three games.

“I’m still not sold,” McCoy said, via Ben Flanagan of al.com. “I think we’re running elementary offense. I think it’s kinda like A&M. It’s basic…It’s a spread offense now…Let’s run some combo routes. Can we see some double moves? Can I see you take the top off? I mean, goodness. It’s like watching cold paint dry.

“There’s no creative, from what I’m seeing. And I feel you have the kind of caliber of players on the outside and in the backfield that can get it done. There’s no reason why Alabama should not have at least 400 average yards per game, total offense.”

The Crimson Tide are 3-0 with wins over Utah State, Texas, and Louisiana-Monroe. In two of those three games, Alabama surpassed 500 total yards of offense, but were held to just 374 total yards against Texas in the Longhorns’ near-upset.

The Texas performance was worrisome, and some others may have had the same reaction as McCoy to that showing. However, it’s early in the season, and perhaps O’Brien and Nick Saban have more up their sleeves.