Saturday, June 17, 2023

Fans go crazy over Ole Miss commit with 5.34 GPA

June 17, 2023
by Larry Brown
Austin Simmons holds an Ole Miss hat

The Ole Miss Rebels flipped a quarterback recruit, but that wasn’t the part of the news that captured the attention of college football fans.

Four-star quarterback recruit Austin Simmons flipped from Florida to Ole Miss, he announced on Saturday.

What drew everyone’s attention wasn’t that he flipped, but rather that his GPA is said to be 5.34.

Fans had all sorts of comments in response to the GPA news.

Simmons was a 2025 commit for Florida. What’s interesting is that he will be reclassifying to 2023 with Ole Miss. He’ll join what is becoming a very crowded quarterback room in Oxford. The Rebels have returning starter Jaxson Dart, plus transfers Spencer Sanders (Oklahoma State) and Walker Howard (LSU). There will be a lot of talented quarterbacks left behind.

