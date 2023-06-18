Fans go crazy over Ole Miss commit with 5.34 GPA

The Ole Miss Rebels flipped a quarterback recruit, but that wasn’t the part of the news that captured the attention of college football fans.

Four-star quarterback recruit Austin Simmons flipped from Florida to Ole Miss, he announced on Saturday.

What drew everyone’s attention wasn’t that he flipped, but rather that his GPA is said to be 5.34.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Austin Simmons tells me he has Flipped his Commitment from Florida to Ole Miss! The 2025 QB will reclassify to the 2023 Class & plans to enroll this summer Has a 5.34 GPA & finished HS classes as a freshman https://t.co/Nfw0BUYii1 pic.twitter.com/mzGy5MN2Rw — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 17, 2023

Fans had all sorts of comments in response to the GPA news.

a 5.34 GPA??? bro better get off the field and find a cure for cancer https://t.co/1rHNcjVLGj — Jeffery Perkins (@JefferyxBball) June 17, 2023

i need more info on the 5.34 GPA and graduating HS as a freshman https://t.co/NjWw7FI4Rv — pawn with a king's mentality (@MostCrucified) June 17, 2023

Every line of this tweet is crazier than the last: • commitment clip from Florida to Ole Miss

• reclassify by two (2!!) years from 2025 to 2023

• a 5.34 GPA?!? Simmons, the No. 4 QB in the 2025 class, will now be in college this fall at 17 years old. https://t.co/zYNX4p7Fmk — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) June 17, 2023

1. Ole Miss needs to remodel its QB room to handle all the QBs. 2. Congrats on being an incredible student, but what is a 5.34 GPA? https://t.co/AY9ZnZv6M2 — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) June 17, 2023

Simmons was a 2025 commit for Florida. What’s interesting is that he will be reclassifying to 2023 with Ole Miss. He’ll join what is becoming a very crowded quarterback room in Oxford. The Rebels have returning starter Jaxson Dart, plus transfers Spencer Sanders (Oklahoma State) and Walker Howard (LSU). There will be a lot of talented quarterbacks left behind.