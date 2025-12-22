Michigan interim coach Biff Poggi calls out ‘malfunctioning’ program

The Michigan Wolverines football program is in a bad place, according to the school’s interim coach.

Biff Poggi, currently coaching Michigan after Sherrone Moore’s dismissal, had some brutal comments about the state of the program on Monday. Poggi on Monday called Michigan a “malfunctioning organization” that “has to be reevaluated” from top to bottom.

Poggi was previously an associate head coach at Michigan under Jim Harbaugh in 2021 and 2022, and he notably claimed that the issues go back “five years.” That would suggest the program has had issues, at least in his eyes, even dating back to Harbaugh’s tenure when it won a national title.

Michigan fired Moore earlier this month after it emerged that he was part of an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. The scandal has raised questions about how Michigan handled the situation and whether there is an inherent problem within the athletics department, as the football program has also been hit with other scandals in recent years.

If Michigan wants a steadying hand for a year or two, Poggi might be the choice. His only head coaching experience is a two-year stint at Charlotte where he went 6-16.