Former Alabama star bashes team over down season

The standards at Alabama are so high that a two-loss season is regarded as unacceptable. Just ask former running back Bo Scarbrough.

Scarbrough, who won two titles in three seasons with the Crimson Tide between 2015 and 2017, was sharply critical of the 2022 team, accusing them of not being focused on winning titles.

“I don’t think they’re living up to the standard we set,” Scarbrough said Monday, via Roy S. Johnson of al.com. “They’re not focused on winning championships.”

Scarbrough accused the Alabama team of lacking focus and discipline, and questioned whether the onset of NIL deals have caused players to become distracted.

“Some players might feel some kind of way emotionally,” Scarbrough added. “They may be more worried about the money than the championship standard we set. More worried about themselves than listening to what [Nick] Saban says. Though Georgia seems to be handling it pretty well.”

Alabama is still 8-2 and both losses came at the very end of the game. It’s not as if they’re way down, but this is how you are judged with the Crimson Tide. Scarbrough would know, and he is not adjusting his expectations at all. That might put him at odds with some, but as someone who has lived those expectations, he has more of a right to talk than most would.