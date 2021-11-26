Brady Hoke keeps same pregame meal for rare San Diego State morning start

San Diego State is set to host Boise State on Friday in a game that will kick off at 9 a.m. local time. While that will surely be a big adjustment for everyone involved, Aztecs head coach Brady Hoke is doing his best to keep everything the same — even his pregame meal.

Hoke, who is in his second season as the coach at San Diego State, eats the same meal before every game. That meal is chicken and spaghetti, so it isn’t exactly a traditional breakfast. That didn’t stop Hoke from sticking to the routine at 5:30 a.m. on Friday.

Boise State and San Diego State kick off at 9am local today. SDSU coach Brady Hoke says the pregame meal, spaghetti and chicken, will be the same. The meal began at 5:30 am local time. (H/T @sdutkirKDKenney) — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 26, 2021

San Diego State entered Friday with a record of 10-1. The Aztecs are ranked 21st in the country, and they need a win over Boise State to earn a spot in the Mountain West title game. It’s hard to fault Hoke for eating spaghetti and chicken at 5:30 a.m. given the circumstances.

At least Hoke’s pregame meal isn’t as bizarre as the one an NFL quarterback recently told us about. There are certainly worse things to eat in the morning than spaghetti and chicken.

Photo: Oct 30, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs head coach Brady Hoke reacts against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports