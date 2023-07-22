Caleb Williams wanted USC to poach rival player

Wide receiver Dorian Singer transferred from Arizona to USC in December but Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams started that ball rolling months earlier.

While meeting with reporters at the Pac-12 Media Day on Friday, Williams revealed that he requested USC go after the breakout star during the Trojan’s 45-37 victory over Arizona last fall.

“He made a bunch of great catches (us), and I looked over at one of our coaches and said ‘After this season, are we gonna go get him?'” Williams said, via Justin Spears of the Tucson Star.

Singer shined in defeat that day, hauling in seven receptions, 141 yards and three touchdowns. It was his most impressive dominant performance during a breakout campaign that saw him finish the season leading the Pac-12 with 1,105 receiving yards. He also scored six touchdowns on the year.

Singer’s defection, which was sparked by his performance and Williams’ request, shows that the transfer portal and NIL deals have created a pseudo-free agency for college football.