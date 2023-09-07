Dabo Swinney makes bizarre prediction about Clemson offense

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had a rather strange take on his team’s performance on offense in Monday’s 28-7 loss to Duke.

Clemson’s offense was widely criticized for its performance, with the team failing to score during the second half. Swinney, however, thinks the performance was good enough that the Tigers can win out if they are able to replicate it.

Dabo Swinney said he loved what he saw from the offense outside of a few mistakes: “If we do what we did offensively for the rest of the year, we won’t lose another game. It’s just that simple.” — Matt Connolly (@MattConnollyOn3) September 6, 2023

“If we do what we did offensively for the rest of the year, we won’t lose another game. It’s just that simple,” Swinney said.

Swinney’s point is that mistakes cost Clemson, as the team failed to score three times in goal-to-go situations. Still, it is pretty hard to act like everything went fine in a game the Tigers lost by three touchdowns to an unranked opponent.

One of the criticisms Swinney is facing right now centers around his perceived failure to adapt to the modern game. Maybe this is a sign of that, or maybe Swinney is just trying to give his team a public shot of confidence.