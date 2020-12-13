 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, December 12, 2020

Dan Mullen takes jab at Ohio State, CFP over schedules

December 12, 2020
by Larry Brown

Dan Mullen

Dan Mullen was left with nothing other than a big visor full of heartache after Florida’s 37-34 loss at home to LSU on Saturday night. And he vented a little after the game.

Mullen’s Gators lost after one of their players threw an opponent’s shoe in the fourth quarter, helping LSU extend a drive and get the lead. The Gators entered the game 8-1 and neck-and-neck with Texas A&M for a possible spot in the College Football Playoff.

Florida’s hopes of making the playoff probably were lost with the defeat. Mullen lamented that Florida probably shouldn’t have played so many games this year because teams are rewarded for playing fewer games.

He’s talking mostly about Ohio State and also the likes of USC. Ohio State will play in the Big Ten Championship Game despite only being 5-0. The same is the case for USC in the Pac-12.

Is the system fair this year? It’s worse than usual due to complications from the pandemic.

Does Florida deserve a spot in the CFP even if they beat Alabama? No. Sorry, Dan.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus