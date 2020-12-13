Dan Mullen takes jab at Ohio State, CFP over schedules

Dan Mullen was left with nothing other than a big visor full of heartache after Florida’s 37-34 loss at home to LSU on Saturday night. And he vented a little after the game.

Mullen’s Gators lost after one of their players threw an opponent’s shoe in the fourth quarter, helping LSU extend a drive and get the lead. The Gators entered the game 8-1 and neck-and-neck with Texas A&M for a possible spot in the College Football Playoff.

Florida’s hopes of making the playoff probably were lost with the defeat. Mullen lamented that Florida probably shouldn’t have played so many games this year because teams are rewarded for playing fewer games.

Mullen is asked about the possibilty of making the playoff with two losses should UF beat Bama in the SEC CG. He says he doesn’t have a vote but, "I guess the best thing to do would have been to play less games because you seem to get rewarded for not playing this year." — Alex Scarborough (@AlexS_ESPN) December 13, 2020

He’s talking mostly about Ohio State and also the likes of USC. Ohio State will play in the Big Ten Championship Game despite only being 5-0. The same is the case for USC in the Pac-12.

Is the system fair this year? It’s worse than usual due to complications from the pandemic.

Does Florida deserve a spot in the CFP even if they beat Alabama? No. Sorry, Dan.