 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, September 21, 2020

Houston coach Dana Holgorsen unhappy with late Baylor cancellation

September 21, 2020
by Grey Papke

Dana Holgorsen

Houston coach Dana Holgorsen would have clearly liked a bit more advance warning regarding Baylor’s cancellation of Saturday’s game.

The Bears had to postpone Saturday’s scheduled matchup less than 24 hours before scheduled kickoff due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Baylor team. Holgorsen understood the reasoning, but he made it clear that the timing did not sit well with him.

Houston was clearly ready to play, and word of the cancellation did come late. Ultimately, much depended on the timing of the positive tests.

Holgorsen has never been afraid to ruffle feathers, even on a topic like this. It doesn’t seem likely that Baylor will have any response.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus