Houston coach Dana Holgorsen unhappy with late Baylor cancellation

Houston coach Dana Holgorsen would have clearly liked a bit more advance warning regarding Baylor’s cancellation of Saturday’s game.

The Bears had to postpone Saturday’s scheduled matchup less than 24 hours before scheduled kickoff due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Baylor team. Holgorsen understood the reasoning, but he made it clear that the timing did not sit well with him.

Dana Holgorsen on Saturday game with Baylor cancelled: “I don’t know how it gets to 22 hours before the game..There’s a reason why our conference & the Big 12 test 3 times a week.I would think our opponent kind of knows where they’re at,just like we kind of knew where we were at” pic.twitter.com/sekO9IKEwn — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) September 21, 2020

Houston was clearly ready to play, and word of the cancellation did come late. Ultimately, much depended on the timing of the positive tests.

Holgorsen has never been afraid to ruffle feathers, even on a topic like this. It doesn’t seem likely that Baylor will have any response.