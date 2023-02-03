 Skip to main content
Report: Decision reached on when Oklahoma, Texas will join SEC

February 3, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Greg Sankey at a press conference

July 15, 2019; Birmingham, AL, USA; SEC commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to the media during SEC Media Days at the Hyatt Regency-Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma and Texas are anxious to leave the Big 12 and join the SEC, but the two schools are going to have to stick to their original timeline for doing so.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Friday that Texas and Oklahoma will join the SEC ahead of the 2025 season. The two schools held negotiations with the SEC, Big 12, ESPN and FOX about making the switch sooner, but no agreement was reached.

The initial agreement was for Texas and Oklahoma to move to the Big 12 for the 2025 season. A report several weeks ago claimed there was momentum toward the change happening a year sooner, but there was a lot to work through with exit fees and media rights deals. Ultimately, those obstacles were too significant to overcome.

That means Texas and Oklahoma will play two more seasons in the Big 12 before departing. Other big changes are coming to the SEC once the two members join.

