Deion Sanders gets huge reception at Colorado basketball game

They love Deion Sanders in Boulder.

Deion attended Thursday night’s Colorado-Colorado State basketball game at the CU Events Center in Boulder. The fans began chanting for the football coach. They went nuts when he was finally shown on the jumbotron.

Sanders, who loves being the center of attention, stood up and began pumping his fist.

Sanders was hired by Colorado over the weekend and given a 5-year, $29.5 million contract. The deal includes a hefty buyout if he were to leave the Buffs early.

Colorado is coming off a 1-11 season and has lots of work to do to turn things around. Sanders isn’t messing around and delivered a ruthless message to the team.