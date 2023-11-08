Deion Sanders hints at Shedeur’s plans for NFL draft

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders appears destined for the NFL in the not-so-distant future. His coach and Hall-of-Fame father Deion Sanders hinted that Shedeur’s NFL dream might have to wait a year.

Colorado has stumbled of late, losing five of their last six contests. But Shedeur’s stock remains high as a potential NFL draft pick.

The younger Sanders has impressed scouts and fans alike with his talent this season. NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper’s latest big board ranked him as a top-5 pick and a top-3 quarterback for the 2024 draft.

Given the Colorado QB’s high draft stock, there have been rumblings about him foregoing his senior year to go pro as early as next year.

Coach Prime put those rumors to rest Tuesday during his appearance on the “Dan Patrick Show.” Deion was asked about potentially making the jump as an NFL coach, particularly in a package deal with Shedeur (13:25 mark).

The older Sanders admitted that he isn’t thinking that far down the line. He also stated that he expects both his sons, Shedeur and Colorado safety Shilo, to wait one more year before declaring for the NFL draft.

“They’re going to [declare for the NFL draft] the same year. Next year,” he said on The Dan Patrick Show Tuesday (13:25 mark). “They better not try to leave daddy this year, by the way.”

Deion Sanders says being an NFL Head Coach is not for him… Would that be different if it were a package deal with Shedeur and Shilo though? pic.twitter.com/vpGNvpsmPL — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) November 7, 2023

Shedeur Sanders currently ranks third among NCAA quarterbacks in passing yards (2882) and fifth in passing touchdowns (24).

The 21-year-old QB has thrown for the most completions in the country, going 270/385 across 9 games this season.