DeVonta Smith almost made Jerry Jeudy request come true with huge game

DeVonta Smith absolutely exploded in Alabama’s 55-17 win over LSU on Saturday, and he nearly made Jerry Jeudy’s request come true.

Smith caught eight passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns in the Crimson Tide’s convincing win over the Tigers. Jeudy, who was teammates with Smith last year and is a rookie for the Denver Broncos this season, shared a screenshot of a text conversation he had with Smith before the game.

Jeudy told Smith he wanted him to gain 300 yards against LSU.

Told Smitty I need 300 receiving he said he got me — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) December 6, 2020

Jeudy also knew that Bama was going to take the pain to LSU. He tweeted the following message before the game even started:

I feel real bad for LSU today — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) December 5, 2020

This is a weak LSU team and a dominant Alabama team. Many folks saw this beatdown coming. For Bama, the 55 points were the most they’ve ever scored against LSU.

Even Nick Saban couldn’t help but praise Smith after the game, saying the senior wide receiver has been about as valuable to the team as any player they’ve had at Alabama.

Nick Saban on DeVonta Smith: “He’s probably done as much for our team this year as any player we’ve ever had." — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) December 6, 2020

The Bama players had a good time taking it to LSU. They considered it revenge for what happened last year.