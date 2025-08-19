Ed Orgeron shares whether he plans to coach again

It has been nearly four years since Ed Orgeron last coached at LSU, but it does not sound like the former national champion views himself as being retired.

Orgeron discussed his future during an interview with “The Pardon My Take” podcast that was released on Monday. The 64-year-old said he has “the itch” to return to coaching.

“I think it’s time. I’m feeling it a little bit,” Orgeron said. “I haven’t made the decision totally, but I got my boys settled, coaching football now. It’s been four years since I’ve been out, and I’m getting the itch again.”

As Orgeron mentioned, his sons Cody and Parker are both currently working as analysts under head coach Mario Cristobal at Miami. Orgeron moved to Miami to be closer to them and still lives there. Cody and Parker both played football at McNeese State. Orgeron’s oldest son Tyler is an offensive analyst at Tulane.

Orgeron coached at LSU from 2016-2021. The Louisiana native won a national title with a 2019 Tigers team that is widely viewed as one of the best in college football history. Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson were all on that team.

When LSU parted ways with Orgeron, he seemed content to take his multimillion-dollar buyout and ride off into the sunset. He has since found himself in an expensive legal battle with his ex-wife, so perhaps that is a factor in why he wants to coach again.

In addition to LSU, Orgeron was the head coach at Ole Miss for three seasons and USC for a brief interim stint in 2013. He is 67-47 in his career as a head coach.