Eddie George reportedly eyeing big name OC hire at Tennessee State

Eddie George is trying to bring some big names to Tennessee State, according to a report.

George has enlisted Jeff Fisher, his former coach with the Tennessee Titans, to help assemble a staff after George’s hiring as Tennessee State head coach, according to John Brice of FootballScoop. Fisher’s son, Brandon Fisher, is expected to be George’s defensive coordinator. The younger Fisher is a former defensive coordinator at Southern Utah, and spent last season working at Auburn under Gus Malzahn.

An even bigger name could be in line to be George’s offensive coordinator. The top target there is said to be former Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson, who is still regarded as an outstanding offensive mind despite his less-than-stellar tenure with Cleveland.

George also wants a “former NFL star and Pro Football Hall of Famer” on his defensive staff, though the individual he is targeting is not specified.

One of the reasons cited for George’s hiring was his ability to bring big-name buzz to an FCS school. This is almost certainly what they were talking about, and it could create major recruiting opportunities if George gets the staff he wants.