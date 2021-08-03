Florida State president addresses rumors of interest in joining SEC

A major conference shakeup is coming in college athletics, but there is apparently no truth to any talk of Florida State being a part of it.

Texas and Oklahoma have begun the process of leaving the Big 12 for the SEC. On Monday, a report claimed Florida State and Clemson have also reached out to the SEC about the possibility of joining the conference. Florida State president John Thrasher emphatically shot down those rumors in a statement on Tuesday.

“I want to be clear that persistent reports that Florida State has been in contact with the Southeastern Conference are untrue,” Thrasher said, via Stadium’s Brett McMurphy. “We have had no communication with the SEC or any representatives of the SEC.”

The ACC seems more likely to expand by adding a school like Notre Dame than it is to lose any of its top programs. All of the other Power Five conferences will look for ways to improve now that the SEC is adding two more powerhouse programs, but it’s doubtful that Florida State or Clemson are going anywhere.